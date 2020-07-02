Mindy Kaling announces Never Have I Ever is renewed for another season; Says 'It’s official, people'

Mindy Kaling's series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2, the cast revealed the news in a fun Instagram video. The series is about a coming-of-age teen girl who has a crush on her high school nemesis.

Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever has been renewed for a second season. The news comes just over two months after the show launched to critical acclaim. The cast revealed the news earlier today in a fun Instagram video. "Hey guys, thanks for hopping on the Zoom so quick," Maitreyi Ramakrishnan said. "Once everybody's on I've got some awesome news to tell you guys." But, all anyone wanted to talk about were her bangs. Poorna Jagannathan, who plays Devi's mom, asked if Maitreyi followed the quarantine trend of cutting them herself but Maitreyi revealed that they were done professionally. That's when, Jaren Lewison, aka Ben Gross, finally said, "It seems crazy to get us together to talk about your bangs." "It's not about the bangs! I just wanted to tell you guys that Never Have I Ever is being renewed for Season 2," Maitreyi squealed with excitement.

Mindy Kaling shared the video on her Instagram, along with the caption, "It’s official, people! Never Have I Ever Season 2 is happening. Loulie Lang and I are incredibly grateful for our entire cast, crew, and the team at Netflix. Thank you for watching, sharing and connecting with this show." Kaling co-created the series with Lang Fisher, who serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner. The Universal television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Season 2 will of course see newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who beat out 15,000 other actors via an open casting call to win the lead role, return alongside Poorna Jagannathan (who plays Devi’s mother Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar), Richa Moorjani (who plays her cousin Kamala), Jaren Lewison (who plays her high school nemesis Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (who plays her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida) and Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young (who play Devi’s best friends).

Never Have I Ever centers around the complicated life of Devi, a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The character is an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. In addition to the ultra-relatable high school drama about fitting in, searching for love and trying to figure out who you are, Devi is also dealing with the sudden death of her father.

