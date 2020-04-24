Mindy Kaling says she's excited to show all kinds of 'Indian Americans' in Netflix series Never Have I Ever

Mindy Kaling reveals what she's the most excited about before the series Never Have I Ever before it drops on Netflix on 27 April 2020.

During these trying times amid the coronavirus pandemic, a huge blessing has been the numerous options of OTT platforms. From Netflix to Amazon Prime to Disney Plus Hotstar, choices are many. One of the many series being released this month on Netflix is Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever. A semi-autobiographical based on a smart Indian-American girl who strives hard to strike a balance between her Indian roots and the American way of living, Never Have I Ever's trailer has already generated a huge buzz.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Mindy Kaling revealed what she's the most excited about before the series drops on Netflix. Mindy, who herself grew up in an Indian immigrant family, said that it was a conscious decision to not stereotype her protagonist as the one you see in other American teen movies.

Speaking about casting, Mindy said, "I was really excited to show Indian Americans, I was excited to show Indians who had immigrated in their late 20s, and then people who had just come a couple of months ago, and to put all of them in the same family and under the same roof was fascinating to me."

Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the teenage Devi, Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mother, and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Devi’s father. With the series, Mindy hopes that she can change the perception of South Asians in the West. Check out the trailer of Never Have I Ever if you haven't already.

