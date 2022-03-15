‘Mine’ star Lee Bo Young offered lead role for new JTBC office drama ‘Advertisement Agency’

On March 15th, an official from Lee Bo Young's agency, J Wide Company, said, "It is true that she received the offer and is positively reviewing it." 'Advertising Agency' is an office drama drawn in the background of an advertising agency. Lee Bo Young is said to have been offered the role of her orphan, a woman who became the group's first female executive to make her career beyond her first and to her top position.

It is noteworthy whether Lee Bo Young, who performed her best in tvN's 'Mine', which ended in June last year, will choose 'Advertising Agency' as her comeback project. Meanwhile, it is known that 'Advertising Agency' (working title) is discussing the formation of JTBC.

Lee Bo Young is a South Korean actress. She is best known for starring in the television dramas ‘My Daughter Seo Young’ (2012), ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’ (2013), ‘Whisper’ (2017), ‘Mother’ (2018), ‘When My Love Blooms’ (2020) and ‘Mine’ (2021). Lee was Gallup Korea's Television Actor of the Year in 2013. In the latest drama, ‘Mine’ she played the role of Seo Hi Soo, former top actress and Hyowon Group's second daughter-in-law.

The drama revolves around strong women who free themselves from the prejudice of the society and find their real 'mine'. It also peeks into the mysterious lives of wealthy people. The drama ended on June 27th, with an average viewership of 8.208% nationwide and 9.078% for the metropolitan area, and an average viewership of 1.826 million audience per episode.

Lee Bo Young met actor Ji Sung on the set of 2004 TV series Save Last Dance for Me, and they confirmed their relationship in 2007. On August 2, 2013, they announced their engagement. They got married on September 27, 2013 and currently have two children together.

