Minka Kelly OPENED UP about refusing to shoot a nude scene for Euphoria

Euphoria has been one of the most talked-about shows on Television at the moment. The HBO show stars Zendaya in lead alongside Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer among others. One of the guest stars on the show was also Minka Kelly who in a recent interview with Vanity Fair opened up about denying to do a nude scene on the show.

Kelly opened up about her first day of shooting on the show in which Kelly's character Samantha asks teen babysitter Maddy, played by Alexa Demie, to help her unzip her dress. Kelly revealed how Euphoria creator Sam Levinson thought it would be interesting if her character's dress dropped down in the scene.

Although Minka then explained that she wasn't comfortable with a nude scene and added, "I said, 'I'd love to do this scene, but I think we can keep my dress on.' He was like, 'Okay!' He didn't even hesitate. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted."

Previously, a similar experience was revealed by the show's other star, Sydney Sweeney whose character Cassie has been featured in multiple nude scenes till now. The actress spoke about suggesting Levinson to get rid of a few which did not enhance the story in any way and stated that Levinson was completely fine with the changes that she asked for.

Euphoria recently released its second season. The show has already been renewed for another season though it has been suggested by the makers that the third season may be the final one.

