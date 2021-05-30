Mint Yoongi to make a comeback? BTS talks about preparing for Butter, RM’s pink hair & more; WATCH

BTS recently appeared on iHeart Radio’s Ask Anything Chat and their hilarious answers are already trending on Twitter. Read on to know more and watch the video here.

There’s no denying that no one’s doing it like BTS. The global superstars have, since long, cemented a strong mark in history as top Korean artists in the music industry. Their recent English single ‘Butter’ has been smoothly flowing at the top of charts, music shows and doesn’t seem anywhere close to melting to any lower ranks. As BTS Meal, a collaboration with McDonald’s worldwide, is serving ARMY, iHeart Radio released an Ask Anything Chat video featuring the group today.

In the video, all the members look charming and are dressed in casuals. The video starts with a fan asking them about the time when they started working on their superhit song ‘Butter’. RM, the leader, then replied that they started around three or four months ago. J-Hope also added that the first time he listened to the guide version of ‘Butter’, he found it really cool, to which other members also nodded.

In one of the questions, a fan from India asked RM if he has anything to say about him colouring his hair pink, even after saying in an interview years ago that he wouldn’t. RM replied succinctly, “People change.” To show support, Jimin spoke in his adorable English, “This is beautiful,” while pointing to RM’s hair!

In another question, a fan asked if Yoongi (Suga) would like to dye his hair green again, to which he replied, “I think I’m going to stick to black hair for the time being.” V was quick on his feet to tease him with a wide smile and a thumbs up, saying, “Okay! He said he’s doing it!” RM also jumped on the bandwagon and said, “Okay, next album, hair green!” while other members laughed.

Ther also shared some sneak-peeks of their daily lives such as the maknae now calling Suga as only ‘Yoongi’, whereas he would call him ‘Suga hyung’ before, which the fans and members, both find cute! Jimin (purposely) fell off his chair (again) and other hilarious moments!

Check out the Ask Anything Chat feat. BTS here:

