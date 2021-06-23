Minzy to release her third solo single on July 11; Reveals timetable for concept photos and teasers

The former 2NE1 member is back with a song. Read on to know more about it.

2NE1’s former member Minzy has released the timetable for her upcoming solo single ‘TE AMO’ on her official Twitter handle. From June 25, she will be dropping concept photos and posters till July 2 followed by Music Video teaser till July 8. Finally, the single and its music video will be out on July 11. This will be Minzy’s third solo single especially since she established her own entertainment company MZ Entertainment and became an independent artist.

Minzy was part of 2NE1 which has been renowned as one of the most successful and influential as well as best-selling girl groups of all time. It also consisted of Bom, CL and Dara. However, the group had gone into a hiatus in 2015 and Minzy eventually left it in 2016 before the group’s official disbandment in 2017. Minzy then joined CJ ENM’s subsidiary label Music Works to pursue solo activities. She became a cast member of the second season of ‘Sister’s Slam Dunk’ which was a variety show with the concept of forming a girl group called ‘Unnies’. She was cast alongside Kang Ye Won, Han Chae Young, Hong Jin Young and Jeon So Mi. Minzy released her first solo song as a part of the MBC drama ‘The Rebel’. In 2017, Minzy came up with her first extended play ‘Minzy Work 01. UNO’ with the title track ‘Ninano’ that charted at second position on the Billboard World Albums Chart. Her first English single was ‘All Of You Say’. Minzy left Music Works after legal disputes were settled. Her first single as an independent artist was ‘Lovely’ in 2020 and after creating her own company she even debuted in the Philippines with the Tagalog version of the same single.

Minzy’s new single will be out on July 11. Let’s support and cheer for her!

Take a look at 'Te Amo' poster and timetable here:

