Minzy reveals one concept photo and concept poster for Te Amo with strong reds and a tropical vibe

The former 2NE1’s member is coming back with her third single. Read more to get updated.

Staying true to her comeback timetable, Minzy has posted a concept photo and poster for her third single ‘Te Amo’. She dons long wavy copper red hair with intricate beautiful eye makeup which makes her eyes look like a virtual character’s. She wears a fancy white blouse and jeans with a wistful look on her face. The concept photo exudes tropical vibes. In contrast, the concept poster has alluring red eye makeup which accentuates her features and matches the red wall behind her. Her black hair matches her outfit and the overall vibe is sultry. The combination of red and black makes the poster extremely captivating. The third single is special since it will be her first Korean single from her own established label MZ Entertainment.

Minzy’s first solo work was the OST for MBC Drama ‘The Rebel’. After that, she worked on her first mini album ‘Minzy Work 01. UNO’ with its title track ‘Ninano’. The extended play charted at the second position on the Billboard World Albums Chart. She even released an all-English song ‘All Of You Say’. After Minzy left YG Entertainment, she signed with Music Works for a while. However, she left that agency too due to legal disputes which were later settled. Her first song as an independent artist in 2020 was ‘Lovely’. She formed her own agency and then released the Tagalog version of the same song in the Philippines.

Minzy will be revealing a few more concept photos and posters in the coming days. Te Amo will be released on July 11.

Check out the Concept photo for Te Amo:

