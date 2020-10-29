Mira Nair on missing last chance of working with Irrfan: Wanted him to play Nawab of Baitar in A Suitable Boy

Mira Nair on missing last chance of working with Irrfan Khan: She wanted the late actor to play Nawab of Baitar in A Suitable Boy.

It has been six months since actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last. Bollywood’s most versatile actor died on April 29 in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. And his fans and friends from the film industry have yet to come to terms with his loss. It goes without saying that with filmmaker Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy releasing last week, it was disheartening to not be able to see the late actor in the six-part series. A Suitable Boy which was adapted by Andrew Davies from Vikram Seth's 1993 novel of the same name was dropped on Netflix India.

Remembering the late actor, Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair recalled how she missed the last opportunity of working with Irrfan Khan. Mid-Day quoted Mira as saying, “The disappointment was about not working with him again. The enormous sadness for all of us is that Irrfan, who was such a light, such a fire, was gone.” Mira further added that she wanted the late actor to play Nawab of Baitar in A Suitable Boy.

“I had reached out to him. Frankly, he could have had any part he wanted! But I wanted him to play the Nawab of Baitar. I even tapered the role so it wouldn't be too hectic for Irrfan, but it was not to be,” said Mira.

For the unversed, the Slumdog Millionaire actor was dropped out of the series A Suitable Boy due to his ill health. On a related note, Mira Nair had worked with the late actor in the 1988 crime drama Salaam Bombay and 2008 romantic drama New York, I Love You.

