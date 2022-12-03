Mira Rajput on why the terms ‘star wife’ and ‘star kid’ shouldn’t be used: Nobody says star husband

Mira Rajput has a massive following on social media, and she often treats fans with glimpses of her life with Shahid Kapoor and their two kids Zain and Misha. Mira is a content creator and a YouTuber, and she also often shares hacks and DIY beauty recipes for healthy skin and hair on her Instagram. With 4 million followers on Instagram alone, Mira is undoubtedly a star in her own right. In a recent interview, Mira Rajput spoke about why she disapproves of the terms ‘star wife’ and ‘star kid’, and why it’s time people should stop using these terms.

In a conversation with Janice Sequeira, Mira Rajput shared that she feels ‘star wife’ is a term people shouldn’t use as nobody calls a female actor’s husband ‘star husband’. She further added that the term ‘star kid’ also has nepotistic connotations. “We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, like you say star kid, people don’t like listening to ‘star kid’ for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that. But that term is still in use, like it needs to kind of find its way out and likewise, I have never understood the concept of star wife, what does that mean?”

She further added, “You can have an actor or celebrity or a star who has a wife or a husband, nobody says star husband, so why is there star wife?”