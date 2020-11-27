Mira Rajput reveals the number of times she has rewatched The Crown, calls herself 'mildly obsessed'

Mira Rajput on Instagram revealed that she is 'mildly obsessed' with the show and has already re-watched it four times. Read on to know what she thinks of The Crown and its characters.

Mira Rajput makes sure to stay connected with her fans and followers on Instagram via various ways. From dishing out on tips and tricks to great skin and hair to chatting up with them on various topics like motherhood, kids and even shows or films. Recently, Mira revealed that one of her favourite all-time shows is Netflix's The Crown. And ever since the arrival of season four, Mira has been sharing her thoughts on the same.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Mira revealed that she is 'mildly obsessed' with the show and has already re-watched it four times. Interacting with her followers, she wrote, " “How many times have you rewatched The Crown? My count-4 #mildlyobsessed Best season yet." She then went on to ask her followers which their favourite episode was from all the four seasons.

Revealing her own favourite episode, Mira said it is The Dangling Man from Season 3. The responses received from Mira were varied and she also dished out some legendary dialogues from those episodes. Her followers seemed to equally enthusiastic as some named The Balmoral Test, Fagan and Fairytale as their favourite episodes from season 4. Mira also had a word of praise for actress Claire Foy who played Queen Elizabeth in season 1 and 2 and said there is no one quite like her.

Take a look:

Well, given Mira's love for The Crown we would say that 'mildly obsessed' is probably an understatement.

