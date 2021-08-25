MIRAE are all about confidence and boldness in the new electrifying MV for ‘Splash’

MIRAE released the second mini album 'Splash' through various online music sites at 6 pm on the 25th. This is a comeback after about 5 months since the first mini-album 'KILLA' in March. The new album 'Splash' is a new album that not only includes domestic and foreign hitmakers, but also members Kael and Lee Jun-hyeok participated in the lyrics and improved the level of perfection. 'New Days', a story about a new tomorrow you want, 'Don't Stop' where you can feel the boys' strong passion and aspirations, '#Secret' with a refreshing and light atmosphere, and a fresh love song with a summer atmosphere. SUGAR', with a total of 6 songs included.

MIRAE's new song 'Splash' is a harmonious combination of soulful melody and rap vocals. MIRAE caught the attention of global fans with the 'Splash' music video, which expresses a mysterious mood reminiscent of the sea with colorful graffiti. The explosive performance full of charisma, including the sensuous visual beauty and the members' brilliant visuals, is also a killing point.

From August 24th to 25th, MAKESTAR opened a special event page for Comeback V Live to commemorate the release of MIRAE's second mini album 'Splash - MIRAE 2nd Mini Album' (hereinafter referred to as Splash), NOW, fandom name)' is in progress. On this event page, MAKESTAR plans to give fans who purchase MIRAE's new album 'Splash' a three-piece set of special benefits during the shopping live period.

Meanwhile, MIRAE's second mini album 'Splash' was released on August 25th at 2:30 pm IST on various online music sites. After that, MIRAE communicated with fans around the world through the comeback V Live at 4:30 pm IST on the same day.

