MIRAE display their ‘Future of Kpop’ vibes in new updates for ‘Splash’

Coinciding with the meaning of their name, rookie boy group MIRAE is set to make their first comeback with their mini-album called ‘Splash’. Based on a similar theme, a schedule for the release was shared by the group on their official social media accounts. Following the same, group teaser images and the first music video teaser were revealed.

The group teaser images, first with a tough biker vibe as the group’s members perch themselves atop 3 ATV bikes in the middle of what appears to be a desert. Red and black coloured funky printed apparel adorned the fit physique of the MIRAE members in one of the images. A more carefree vibe is spotted in the other one as colour splashed clothes were worn by them. Check out the images below.

The first music video teaser for the title song ‘Splash’ showed MIRAE in an artsy setting. Starting with a framed painting, the members can be seen lounging in a room with graffiti all over its walls. A howl in the background progresses with intense music as one by one the boys are focused upon in different settings. The first one is a fancy sofa whereas the other one is from under an abandoned room with light peeking from its ceiling. This is followed by a red-tinted room, inside a water body, and more as the music climaxes. The teaser ends with a flashing view of the seven members staring intently at the camera.

MIRAE is a rookie group that debuted on March 17, 2021, with their 1st EP ‘KILLA’ and are now proceeding with their next release ‘Splash’ on August 25.

