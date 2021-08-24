MIRAE rounds up their pre release schedule with an ALBUM SPOILER

The MIRAE comeback is not far and the boys are taking every chance to bring it with a bang, or splash if you may. MIRAE’s second mini-album ‘Splash’ with a title song of the same name is set to release soon and an ALBUM SPOILER has been shared by the boys giving a sneak peek into their upcoming creation.

The ALBUM SPOILER is an introduction to the 6 songs on the album that will bring forth a new side to the rookie boy group.

1. Splash: KARD’s BM is credited for the lyrics of the song along with the MIRAE members Khael and Junhyuk, this one is to look out for.

2. Bang-up: Fun songs are right up the alley of MIRAE as ‘Bang-up’ reaches a dancey climax.

3. New Days: Right from the name to the melody of the song, it seems to be a mid-tempo track that brings inspiration. Member Khael has taken part in the lyrics for this one as well.

4. Don’t Stop: A melodious number, ‘Don’t Stop’ reminds everyone to not stop.

5. Secret: Another bop added to the bag as ‘Secret’ seems to be a trendy new song that will display the funky style of MIRAE.

6: SUGAR: Over smiling faces of the MIRAE members, ‘SUGAR’ appears to be a sweet addition.

Previously, the second music video teaser for the title track was also released which showed the group’s synchronised choreography flowing over the electro-pop beats of ‘Splash’. The unmissable visuals of the MIRAE members only add to the anticipation of the song’s release.

‘Splash’ will release on August 25 across multiple music platforms.

