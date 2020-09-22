Mirzapur 2: Ali Fazal gives Mario theme tribute to his crime thriller series as it heads for next level; WATCH

As the audience is eagerly waiting for Mirzapur 2, Ali Fazal shares an interesting video to pay a tribute to the series and it has got the fans excited about the next season of the web series

It’s been almost two years when Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi starrer Mirzapur had hit the OTT platform and won hearts with its interesting storyline. The actions crime thriller, which revolved around drugs, guns and lawlessness, was a big hit among the fans. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the second season of the web series, the wait is going to be over soon. Yes! Mirzapur 2 is set to release on October 23 and the fans can’t keep calm.

Not just the viewers, but Ali is also excited about the second season of Mirzapur and was seen paying an interesting tribute to the web series lately. The actor shared a unique video with the Mario theme wherein he played the titular character and was seen killing anyone who came in his way to success. While the asked the audience to gear up for the next level, Ali captioned the video as, “Hahahahahaha watch what happens when Mirzapur enters the world of Mario!!!! #tribute #mirzapurinmario.”

Take a look at Ali Fazal’s Mario tribute for Mirzapur:

Earlier talking about Mirzapur 2, creator Puneet Krishna had stated, “The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel. Seeing their excitement for season 2 for months now made each one of us deliver a performance that matches up to the scale at which the show has now placed itself. We are thrilled to take the fans to another dynamic world of Mirzapur that they have been waiting for a very long time.”

