  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mirzapur 2: Ali Fazal gives Mario theme tribute to his crime thriller series as it heads for next level; WATCH

As the audience is eagerly waiting for Mirzapur 2, Ali Fazal shares an interesting video to pay a tribute to the series and it has got the fans excited about the next season of the web series
31514 reads Mumbai
Ali Fazal Mario theme tribute to MirzapurMirzapur 2: Ali Fazal gives Mario theme tribute to his crime thriller series as it heads for next level; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It’s been almost two years when Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi starrer Mirzapur had hit the OTT platform and won hearts with its interesting storyline. The actions crime thriller, which revolved around drugs, guns and lawlessness, was a big hit among the fans. And while the audience has been eagerly waiting for the second season of the web series, the wait is going to be over soon. Yes! Mirzapur 2 is set to release on October 23 and the fans can’t keep calm.

Not just the viewers, but Ali is also excited about the second season of Mirzapur and was seen paying an interesting tribute to the web series lately. The actor shared a unique video with the Mario theme wherein he played the titular character and was seen killing anyone who came in his way to success. While the asked the audience to gear up for the next level, Ali captioned the video as, “Hahahahahaha watch what happens when Mirzapur enters the world of Mario!!!! #tribute #mirzapurinmario.”

Take a look at Ali Fazal’s Mario tribute for Mirzapur:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hahahahahaha watch what happens when Mirzapur enters the world of Mario!!!! #tribute #mirzapurinmario ..

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9) on

Earlier talking about Mirzapur 2, creator Puneet Krishna had stated, “The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel. Seeing their excitement for season 2 for months now made each one of us deliver a performance that matches up to the scale at which the show has now placed itself. We are thrilled to take the fans to another dynamic world of Mirzapur that they have been waiting for a very long time.”

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 2 release date announced; Here’s when the series starring Ai Fazal will start streaming

Credits :Ali Fazal Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement