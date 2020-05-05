Mirzapur 2: Extraction actor Priyanshu Painyuli joins Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's gangster drama

Starring talented actors like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, the latest one to join Mirzapur cast for season two is Priyanshu Painyuli.

After impressing scores with his act as a Bangladeshi drug lord in Netflix's new film Extraction, looks like Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen once again sometime this year in the hugely popular web series Mirzapur. The second season of the Amazon show will be returning later this year after the gangster drama created a social media stir in 2019. Starring talented actors like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey, the latest one to shoot for Mirzapur season 2 is Priyanshu Painyuli.

Priyanshu shot for an extensive schedule for Mirzapur and will be playing a pivotal part in this instalment. A source informs, “Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it’s important to the show’s narrative. But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It’s an elaborate character that spills over to Season 3 as well."

Just like last time, the source added that the ensemble cast this time around is also excellent, “The first season ended with the death of many old characters. So the new season inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It’s a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can’t wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Season 2 comes in from Amazon."

A gangster drama set in the heartlands, Mirzapur is amongst the biggest Indian shows on Amazon Prime. The story of two brothers Guddu (Ali) and Bablu (Vikrant), who get caught up in a world of drugs, guns and violence after they meet Munna (Divyendu Sharma), the son of Mafia boss Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) who has made millions selling carpets.

