Mirzapur 2 makers apologize to Surender Mohan Pathak over alleged misrepresentation of his book in a scene

Writer Surender Mohan Pathak has reportedly threatened of legal proceedings if the sequence featuring his book is not removed. Read on for further details.

One of the most awaited web series, Mirzapur 2 featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, and others premiered on Amazon Prime sometime back much to the excitement of the audience. Needless to say, it garnered an amazing response from everyone just like the first season. However, the crime thriller has been recently mired in controversy owing to a particular scene in one of the episodes. Renowned writer Surender Mohan Pathak has claimed that his book titled Dhabba has been misrepresented in the series.

The writer has alleged in his letter that the scene features Satyananand Tripathi (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) reading the book Dhabba but the content that he reads does not happen to be the original text. Pathak refers to what has been read as sheer porno and calls it a mischievous misrepresentation of his book as the entire sequence is shown as being an excerpt from the same. He has reportedly threatened with legal proceedings if the scene is not removed.

Now, Puneet Krishna, who happens to be Mirzapur 2’s writer and creator, has issued a statement and apologized to Pathak. He has also assured that the scene will be amended. Krishna also adds that it was not done with the intent to tarnish the latter’s image. He further writes, “We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation, as discussed with you and as per your wishes, we will blur the book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks.”

Check out the statement below:

