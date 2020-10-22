Mirzapur 2: From Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi to Anjum Sharma's Sharad Shukla; 5 characters to look out for

Mirzapur 2 starts streaming this weekend. Before we can dive into the episodes, here are a few characters we are looking forward to seeing.

Mirzapur 2 is set to hit the stream this weekend. The highly anticipated will finally take us back to the fictional roots of Uttar Pradesh. Actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur will reprise their roles. The first season watched a few characters bid us a sudden goodbye and some gruesome twists. These untimely farewells also paved the way to shift in the tone of numerous characters. The Mirzapur 2 trailer merely confirmed that the second season will watch the characters thirst for revenge.

While we cannot wait to watch the madness that unfolds in Mirzapur, there are five character arcs that have our attention. Before you proceed, spoilers ahead.

Rasika Dugal's Beena:

Rasika was as sultry as one could get in the first season. However, with the events that took place in the finale episode, Beena could have a change in character and turn against the Tripathi family. If she does, it would be interesting to watch her go from the lioness to the snake of the family.

Anjum Sharma's Sharad Shukla:

The oh-so-good boy who doesn't support the idea of violence will have blood on his hands in the second season. The trailer has already revealed that the death of his father, Rati Shankar Shukla, will turn Sharad into the world of violence. We want to see how far in the dark will he walk.

Vijay Varma:

Mirzapur has another power-thirsty man out to acclaim his position as the Bahubali of the city in the form of Vijay Varma. Although it isn't clear how he fits in the jigsaw puzzle, we sure do know he's going to add a new flavour to the show.

Shweta Tripathi's Golu:

The real-life Tripathi will shed the nerdy vibe of Golu and find a weapon in her hand in the second season. As seen in the trailer, Guddu trains Golu to shoot while she assures her cop dad that she is going to avenge her sister's death and rule the town.

Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's Munna, Guddu and Khaleen:

Is Mirzapur even Mirzapur sans the mention of Munna, Guddu and Khaleen? Although they have already served fans a delicious first season, we smell a better season 2 in the making.

Are you ready to watch Mirzapur 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

