Mirzapur 2 Review: Season 2 off to warm start as Shweta Tripathi hits the bullseye, Ali Fazal takes a backseat

Mirzapur 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi among others, releases today. Pinkvilla watched the first two episodes of the show and here are our thoughts.

Series Name: Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur 2 Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma

Mirzapur 2 Director: Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh

The last time we saw Guddu (Ali Fazal), Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and Munna (Divyendu Sharma), a bloody wedding was in the making. With one sibling dead and the other limping for life, it seems like the end for the Pandit brothers was here. However, Golu (Shweta Tripathi) rose to the occasion and managed to save the little life left of Guddu at the time. After two years of wait, Mirzapur 2 is finally here to unfold the aftermath of the horrifying night.

Pinkvilla gained access to the first two episodes ahead of its premiere and from the looks of it, Golu has not just risen to occasion but she is also preparing to sit on the throne. In this game of Mirzapur's thrones, Golu has Guddu's support while she holds up the gun and set the town on fire with her rage.

A glimpse of which is teased in the first two episodes. Mirzapur 2 kicks off with giving a quick recap of the events transpired in the first season while giving an update to viewers about the whereabouts of the characters following the tragic incident. While Guddu mourns the death of his brother Bablu and wife Sweety and deals with his pain, Golu and Dimpy (Harshita Gaur) attempt to make ends meet and keep them away from the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Munna also recovers from his wounds and prepares to step into the shoes of his father. On the other hand, Beena (Rasika Dugal) battles the trauma of killing the house help and being sexually abused by her father-in-law. As the OG characters find their foot in the second season, the first two episodes introduce us to some new faces. We meet Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma) again but this time around, he has Mirzapur on his mind. We also meet Vijay Varma but the first two episodes carefully seal his identity.

Although the first two episodes do not weigh on the doom that awaits the characters, it did take us into the new season smoothly before all hell breaks loose. Placing every piece of the chess game, the makers will have you focusing on the queens of the two sides. My eyes are on Shweta and Rasika. The first episode solely belongs to Shweta. The actress delivers a "bloody" chilling performance that lingers long beyond the credits have rolled down.

On the other hand, the second episode brought the petrified side of Beena courtesy a stellar Rasika. Rasika mirrors her emotions through the screen, leaving you uneasy as she battles the trauma of the abuse she experienced in the Mirzapur (season 1) finale. Pankaj Tripathi, as a stone-faced Khaleen opts to leave the spotlight to Divyenndu Sharmaa, who felt a tad weak as compared to his hold on Munna in the first season. Given that Guddu gives a little to chew on, Fazal was mostly away from the spotlight. But the little that we saw of him, he has easily adapted to the new layer of his character.

The new season kisses the colours from the first season goodbye and adapts the noir tone which makes the shift a little difficult initially. The first two episodes are slower as compared to the previous season, with an extra serving of the melodrama. This could distract the viewers but it works for the story, especially since there are a number of characters involved. The new season assures that the fight is bigger with enemies surpassing boundaries, power and gender.

Final verdict: Mirzapur 2 requests you to hold on through the initial two episodes as it sets up the shifting gears of each OG character and lays the foundation of the new ones. Here's hoping that it picks up the pace and raises the bar with its second season.

