  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mirzapur 2: Richa Chadha pens an appreciation post for Ali Fazal, tells fans 'you shall be surprised again'

Richa Chadha dropped some love for her beau Ali Fazal as she wrote how he effortlessly manages to ace various characters and that Mirzapur 2 will be yet another surprise.
9848 reads Mumbai
Mirzapur 2 Richa Chadha on Ali Fazal. Mirzapur 2: Richa Chadha pens an appreciation post for Ali Fazal, tells fans 'you shall be surprised again'.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The trailer of the much-awaited Mirzapur 2 has dropped and fans' excitement is at an all-time high to see Kaleen bhaiya’s empire back in action. The hard-hitting crime drama series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. On Tuesday, Richa Chadha took to Instagram to wish her beau Ali Fazal ahead of the trailer release. 

Penning down an appreciation post for Ali, Richa wrote that 'Guddu Pandit' will surprise everyone yet again in season 2. She also wrote how Ali effortlessly manages to ace various characters. Richa wrote, "When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr Purvanchal!"

She added, "The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again.  Guddu Pandit is on the way, bas raaste mai ande ka thela dikh gaya tha toh thoda kha pi ke aayenge! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha @itsvijayvarma."  

Check out Richa Chadha's post for Ali Fazal below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr पूर्वांचल! The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. गुड्डू पंडित is on the way, बस रस्ते में अंडे का ठेला दिख गया था तो थोड़ा खा पी के आएँगे ! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha @itsvijayvarma

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

Mirzapur's second season will also see Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma. Have you see the trailer of Mirzapur 2?   

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal take us into dark world of guns as they fight for the throne

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Mirzapur 2: Ali Fazal gives Mario theme tribute to his crime thriller series as it heads for next level; WATCH
Twitterati trends #BoycottMirzapur2 due to Ali Fazal's tweet on anti CAA protests: Desh se badhkar kuch nahi
Mirzapur 2 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharmaa gear up to play by new rules; Trailer out on THIS date
Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha's Inside Edge will keep you hooked till the end
Pinkvilla Picks: 5 reasons why Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey's Mirzapur will drive away your boredom amid lockdown
EXCLUSIVE: Mirzapur star Harshita Gaur talks about working on the second season and action scenes

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement