Mirzapur 2: Richa Chadha pens an appreciation post for Ali Fazal, tells fans 'you shall be surprised again'

Richa Chadha dropped some love for her beau Ali Fazal as she wrote how he effortlessly manages to ace various characters and that Mirzapur 2 will be yet another surprise.

The trailer of the much-awaited Mirzapur 2 has dropped and fans' excitement is at an all-time high to see Kaleen bhaiya’s empire back in action. The hard-hitting crime drama series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. On Tuesday, Richa Chadha took to Instagram to wish her beau Ali Fazal ahead of the trailer release.

Penning down an appreciation post for Ali, Richa wrote that 'Guddu Pandit' will surprise everyone yet again in season 2. She also wrote how Ali effortlessly manages to ace various characters. Richa wrote, "When @yehhaimirzapur released, people said bae @alifazal9 was a revelation! Because they’d seen him only in softer parts. But that’s an actors job! To become almost unrecognisable from one part to the next. My Hollywoodia Bollywoodia does that quite well! He can be chilling with Dame Dench with ease, while competing to become Mr Purvanchal!"

She added, "The trailer of part 2 is about to drop and rest assured, you shall be surprised again. Guddu Pandit is on the way, bas raaste mai ande ka thela dikh gaya tha toh thoda kha pi ke aayenge! Congratulations team @yehhaimirzapur @primevideoin @excelmovies @tamagnag @pankajtripathi @rasikadugal @battatawada @gurmmeetsingh Puneet Ji , Vibhor, @divyenndu @rajeshtailang @sheeba.chadha @itsvijayvarma."

Mirzapur's second season will also see Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma. Have you see the trailer of Mirzapur 2?

