Mirzapur 2: Shweta Tripathi says essaying Golu is the 'best bet' she's played in her life; Find Out Why

While Kaleena Bahiya and Guddu will be making a comeback in Mirzapur 2, Golu played by Shweta Tripathi will also be seen in a darker avatar. Read on to know more.

With just a few hours to go for the release of Amazon Prime Video's much-awaited crime drama Mirzapur season two, netizens are super buzzed about the show. Taking a leaf from season one, the trailer of season two promises to be even more sinister and brutal. While Kaleena Bahiya and Guddu will be making a comeback, Golu played by Shweta Tripathi will also be seen in a darker avatar.

Speaking to PTI about season two and her character, Shweta said that agreeing to do Mirzapur was the 'best bet' of her life. "I did season one for season two. I knew where my character graph could go. So, it was a bet I played and it was the best bet I've played in my life. I was very aware of Golu. In season one, I knew what she is, what she will be doing. I knew whatever juiciness and fun I could have with the character, I'll get that in season two."

Reflecting on how Mirzapur season 2 will be different, Shweta said, "Golu has lost her smile and her books. If I'd meet her, I would like to give her a big hug. She has become the kind of person she could have never imagined to be. Someone she wouldn't have approved of. There's no right or wrong anymore. Interestingly, the way season one ended defined the Golu of season two. When priorities in life change, your personal agendas and dreams take a backseat."

Shweta also revealed that for season 2 prep she also read Sun Tzu's The Art Of War to gain an insight into human behaviour. Well, we cannot wait to see what Golu brings to the table in Mirzapur season 2.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2: What time will Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa and Ali Fazal starrer release online?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :PTI

Share your comment ×