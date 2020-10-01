Mirzapur 2 Teaser: Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharmaa gear up to play by new rules; Trailer out on THIS date

Along with the teaser, the makers of Mirzapur also announced the trailer release date for the show which is set to hit the OTT platform on 23 October.

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharmaa are all set to return to the small screen this month as the second season of the extremely popular Mirzapur gears up for release. The makers dropped a brand new teaser on Thursday featuring Pankaj Tripathi as the powerful Kaleen Bhaiyya and Divyendu Sharmaa as Munna. In the teaser, we get to see the duo talking about rules and their chase to the throne.

The action crime thriller, which revolved around drugs, guns and lawlessness, was a big hit among fans. Sharing the brand new teaser, Divyendu wrote, "“Toh dekho aisa hai, ki agar gaddi humari hogayi toh niyam bhi humare honge. #Mirzapur2.” Pankaj Tripathi also shared the teaser and captioned it in Hindi saying, "Who is capable of sitting on the throne, only time will tell #Mirzapur2."

Along with the teaser, the makers also announced the trailer release date. For all the fans, who have been waiting for the show since quite sometime now, the trailer of Mirzapur 2 will release on 6 October. Ali Fazal seemed excited about the same as he tweeted, "Trailer out on OCTOBER 6th. Aa rahe hain."

Check out Mirzapur 2 teaser below:

Just a few days ago, Ali Fazal had shared a brand new poster of his character from the show. The poster also featured Shweta Tripathi. He wrote, "Kehte the hum, ghar aaye toh risk hai, ab bhugto #Mirzapur2 (I used to say, there's risk involved, now suffer)."

Check it out:

Are you excited for Mirzapur 2? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

