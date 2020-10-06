Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal take us into dark world of guns as they fight for the throne

The trailer of Mirzapur season 2 is out and Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Divyenndu as Munna, Ali Fazal as Guddu bhaiya and Shweta Tripathi as Golu fight unto death for Mirzapur. Watch!

Finally, after all the wait, the trailer of Mirzapur 2 has dropped online today. The much anticipated Mirzapur 2 trailer started trending just minutes after its release and rightly so because fans had been waiting for the trailer since the lockdown. Now while Mirzapur 2 will release on October 23, 2020, seeing the trailer, we can safely say that the dark world of guns, drugs and lawlessness is going to make the wait worth it. As we all know, Mirzapur’s storyline follows druglord Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi and his antics in the titular small town of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Rasika Duggal and Shweta Tripathi, the first season ends with Munna attacking Guddu and his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar), his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey), sister Dimpy and Golu as they attend a wedding. While Bablu and Sweety are killed, an injured Guddu escapes with Golu and Dimpy. Thereafter, Kaleen bhaiya, in a bid to declare that he is very much the ‘king of Mirzapur’, attacks Ram Sharan Maurya, a special police officer assigned to clean up the town.

Now the trailer of Season 2 is all about revenge and politics as the deceased persons’ partners Golu and Guddu will take up arms against Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna and their gang. Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, season 1 of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs, and lawlessness. With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger but the rules remain the same! As soon as we press the play button, we are transported into the dark world of Mirzapur which is full of beeps, guns and lawlessness.

The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang. The series revolves around a journey where crime, drugs and violence rule and one needs to fight to survive.

Check out the video here:

ALSO READ: Mirzapur Season 2 release date announced; Here’s when the series starring Ai Fazal will start streaming

Credits :

Share your comment ×