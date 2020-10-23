Mirzapur 2 Twitter review: Netizens hail Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi & others' performance in the crime drama

The much-awaited crime thriller Mirzapur 2 has finally premiered on Amazon Prime much to everyone's excitement. Check out the Twitter reactions for the same.

After the tremendous success of Mirzapur, the makers are back with yet another season much to the excitement of the audience. The crime thriller first premiered on November 16, 2018, and as has been mentioned above, it was a huge success. Well, ardent fans had to wait a little longer to know what happened to Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and others as season 2 has premiered almost two years later on 23rd October 2020. But it was worth the wait!

The best part is that Mirzapur 2 premiered a little earlier than the stipulated time much to the audience’s happiness. Twitterati has also given their reactions to the series. Most of them have praised the performances of the star cast including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, and others. A few others praised the plot of the crime drama by calling it ‘engaging.’ Meanwhile, a few others boasted of how they finished watching all the episodes of the series in one go! A few sections have also begun a meme fest on Twitter related to the same.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The guest kid after I slap him for asking my guitar to play.#Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/39pyDM6reJ — Kaushal Gautam (iam_idiot48) October 22, 2020

One of the best web series of India #Mirzapur2 — Devashish Patil (patildevashish9) October 22, 2020

Munna back with punch dialogue! Gun aur #Mirzapur2 — Ninja (gypsz13) October 22, 2020

#Mirzapur2 even better then 1st season.. totally intense, loving it — GurmeetSingh (gsingh616) October 22, 2020

#Mirzapur2 damn...the first episode stayed true to the show...great set up for the rest of the season!! — HitWicket ! (WalkingXception) October 22, 2020

Talking about Mirzapur 2, the series features Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Gaur, Rasika Dugal, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the lead roles. Among others who are also a part of the new season are Anjum Sharma, Vijay Varma, Meghna Malik, and others. Meanwhile, as has been mentioned earlier, Mirzapur fans rejoiced on Thursday as the series was released on Amazon Prime a day earlier than the slated date.

