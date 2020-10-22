Mirzapur 2: What time will Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa and Ali Fazal starrer release online?

Mirzapur 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal releases this weekend. Here's what time the series will start streaming.

The wait is finally over! Mirzapur 2 is almost here and we cannot keep calm. The wait has been too long. For almost two years, fans have been waiting to know if Guddu managed to find his feet back on the ground following the bloody wedding which killed his wife and brother, if Munna becomes the King of Mirzapur and what is the fate of the town. Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharmaa, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur finally return for another round of blood, politics and drama. And this time, they have more enemies to deal with.

Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma have joined Mirzapur 2 as regulars. The trailer has already revealed where the OG members stand. Guddu has recovered from the attack and has Golu by his side in his avenger his wife's death. Meanwhile, Munna has attained more power. Rati Shankar Shukla's son Sharad Shukla is thirsty for revenge.

With Guddu and Munna back on the opposite sides of the ring, they have some new friends and enemies that will twist this revenge season further. Are you ready to watch Mirzapur 2? Check out the details below:

When does Mirzapur 2 release?

The show will start streaming on October 22.

What time does Mirzapur 2 stream?

The show will stream from 12 am.

Where can you stream Mirzapur 2?

You can watch the new season on Amazon Prime.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the Mirzapur 2 review.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur 2: From Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi to Anjum Sharma's Sharad Shukla; 5 characters to look out for

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×