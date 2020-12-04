Mirzapur 2's Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu chill over dinner as they delight fans with THIS photo

Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur and producer Ritesh Sidhwani met after ages to somewhat celebrate Mirzapur's success

One of the most talked about web shows this year was the return of Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Die-hard fans of the show were waiting with bated breath and season two largely did not disappoint them. The talented star cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma and Rasika Dugal among others were a massive hit on the streaming platform. Their performances were lauded on social media and the series also became one of the most watched shows.

On Thursday, the team of Mirzapur left the grim locales behind and came together after months. Ali, Pankaj, Divyendu, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur and producer Ritesh Sidhwani met after ages to somewhat celebrate the show's success. The actors can be seen chilling and are all smiles in the photo that was shared by the producer on Twitter.

Sharing the picture, Sidhwani captioned it, "An evening with Guddu, Tripathis and... wait! Is that Bade or Chhote Tyagi? #Mirzapur." Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal were quick to repost it. While Pankaj tweeted that it was great catching up with the team, Ali tweeted, "Much needed get away with the boss @ritesh_sid ... Photocourtesy @abheetg too much swag here."

Take a look at the Mirzapur 2 cast photo:

Much needed get away with the boss @ritesh_sid ... Photocourtesy @abheetg too much swag here . https://t.co/hNWDHcwnWn — Ali Fazal M / / अली (@alifazal9) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, the success of season two has paved the way for Mirzapur 3. The news was confirmed by Excel Entertainment as they gave a green signal to Mirzapur season 3.

