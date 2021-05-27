Mirzapur actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya recalls working after mother’s demise: I spent the entire day crying

In a recent interview, Dibyendu Bhattacharya spoke about the traumatic experience of his mother's demise, while he was in Turkey for a shoot. Take a look.

The second wave of Coronavirus has certainly created havoc in India. With patients from around the country battling the deadly virus, the medical sector has become overburdened. As a result, non-Covid patients who require medical emergency are also unable to receive the treatment they need. Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who was shooting for a yet-to-be-titled web show in Turkey, has recalled the demise of his mother Gayatri Bhattacharya amid the pandemic. The actor was unable to come back to India for the last rites.

Dibyendu has previously worked in the popular web shows, Mirzapur and Criminal Justice. In a chat with Mid-Day, the star talked about the traumatic experience after his mother passed away due to a heart attack. He revealed that while he was at the shoot location, she was responding well to the medication and he thought that she’d get better. “I don’t take my phone to the set. I saw the messages from my sister and called her back immediately,” he said. The actor explained that due to the pandemic situation, hospitals needed a Covid negative report before admitting patients. “But before we could arrange for help, she passed away,” he added.

Dibyendu said he was unable to fly back to the country due to travel restrictions. He further added that on the same night he had to go for the shoot. “I had a night shoot. I spent the entire day crying in my room. No matter how much one grows up, it doesn’t prepare you for the loss of one’s parents,” he concluded.

