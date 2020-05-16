Mirzapur, Family Man and Made in Heaven face budget cuts amid COVID 19 lockdown

Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur, Manoj Bajpayee starrer Family Man and Zoya Akhtar’s Made in Heaven are facing budget cuts amid coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

In addition to people’s health, the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has also taken a severe toll on the global economy. And just like every other sector, the entertainment industry is also dealing with the economic impact. According to Rajeev Masand, various streaming services are reworking budgets on their upcoming shows, including Netflix and Amazon Prime. The streaming giants have reduced the budget and the list includes many popular Indian web series including Mirzapur, Family Man and Made in Heaven.

Masand recently reported that The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have agreed to cut back on their budget for the Manoj Bajpayee starrer show’s upcoming season. The series has suffered the hit even though it was shot before the lockdown. As a result of this, the creators and their crew will have to take a salary cut. Similarly, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer Mirzapur, whose second season was also already shot before the lockdown, is also facing a budget cut.

Reportedly, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti are planning on reducing the number of episodes of Made in Heaven, so that they don’t have to compromise on the quality. Zoya too has been asked to cut back the production cost of her show. The creators had planned on shooting a few portions of the series in Italy after the Coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

While these series are struggling to balance their budget, Amazon recently announced that seven films are set to debut on its streaming platform, including Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi among others. Meanwhile, on May 15, Amazon premiered the first season of Paatal Lok produced by Anushka Sharma.

