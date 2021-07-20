Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani shells out clues on upcoming season 3; Details INSIDE

The ongoing pandemic and the heavy rainfall in Mumbai city have seemingly delayed the shooting of Mirzapur season 3. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani in a recent interview revealed details about the upcoming season.

After the success of Mirzapur’s first two seasons, fans are desperately waiting for its third season to release. However, it appears that the shooting of the show might be facing some delays owing to the ongoing pandemic and the heavy rainfall that Mumbai city has witnessed in the last few days. Talking about the same, the producer of the show, Ritesh Sidhwani told DNA that the makers are currently working on the script of the third season.

According to him, the makers were supposed to start the shooting of Mirzapur season 3 this year. However, the ongoing pandemic and the current waterlogging situation in the city has made it impossible for the shooting of the show to take off. Despite the relaxations provided by the government for the entertainment industry, the current situation has reportedly caused delays which prompted the shooting to stand cancelled until next year. During the same interaction, Ritesh also spoke about the release of KGF Chapter 2.

The report suggests that the action film will be out as soon as movie theatres continue to function in full capacity. The makers are patiently waiting for the coast to be clear because KGF Chapter 2 is a pan-India release. Along with the south market, the makers also have to take the other Indian markets into consideration before announcing the release date of the film.

The first season of Mirzapur was released in November 2018. The series opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike. Following the same, the second season premiered on Amazon Prime in October 2020. The story of the series chronicles the rule of Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya in the city of Mirzapur. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rasika Dugal essay pivotal roles in the show.

Credits :DNA

