Mirzapur star Rasika Dugal on working in the web medium: It was a completely different style of storytelling

Rasika Dugal has charted her path in the digital space by working in popular web series like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime, and Made in Heaven.

Rasika Dugal has emerged to be a star in the realm of Hindi language storytelling by embracing the world of web series with utmost clarity and delivering great performances. Rasika has played some memorable roles in shows like ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Made in Heaven’, and ‘Out of Love’ amongst others. She is the new-age actor who has become a star by appearing in the still young web space in India. In a recent chat with Indian Express, Rasika spoke about embracing the medium of the web and seeing the potential in it. She also mentioned the journey from not wanting to become an actor and getting admission in the FTII.

Speaking about her journey, Rasika said, “I had seen Permanent Roommates and other content being produced at the time. I had actually been hoping to work on content for the web. It was a very fresh voice, and yet it reminded me in some ways of the content I grew up watching on Doordarshan. It was a completely different style of storytelling and it was exciting to be a part of something new.” She further spoke about the fact that acting was never her childhood dream. She stumbled into it through a series of events via studying cinema, joining theater, and getting admission in the FTII acting course.

“One day I opened the newspaper and saw an advertisement announcing that FTII was restarting its acting course. I had heard a lot about the culture of dissent at the institute, the wisdom tree, how frames from Ritwik Ghatak’s films were hung as paintings on the walls. I was fascinated by the idea of experiencing all that, so I applied for the course and was selected into a batch of twenty students,” said Rasika.

