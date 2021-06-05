Mirzapur star Shweta Tripathi urges young fans to take care of mental health of elderly amid COVID 19 crisis

In a recent interview, actress Shweta Tripathi opened up about her thoughts on helping the elderly cope with the prolonged Coronavirus. Take a look.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the country’s medical sector has been overburdened with a lack of essential aid like oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and hospital beds. With the second wave of Covid-19, people’s mental health has also been affected. Now, actress Shweta Tripathi has voiced her opinion on the growing concerns around the mental health of the elderly. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the Mirzapur star urged the younger generation to take care of the mental well being of elders around them during these unprecedented times.

The actress explained how it’s common for the elderly to lack knowledge of the importance of mental health and as a result, the younger generation must ‘come to their rescue’ and take care of them. She also suggested certain things we all can do in order to ensure this happens. She explained that keeping them busy with hobbies is a good way to take their minds off the heartbreaking news that’s around. “Engaging them in more activities, spending quality time with them, promoting exercises, and cutting down on their consumption of news,” she added.

The actress explained that the prolonged pandemic situation could possibly negatively affect the elderly and put them at “risk of developing mental illnesses such as anxiety or depression.” She elaborated that even a small act of kindness will make a huge impact in creating a more optimistic environment. She urged her younger fans to make an effort by adding, “Don’t feel shy to come forward and help the elderly in whatever capacity you can.”

