Mismatched Review Ep 1, 2: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta & bunch of misfits star in fun, predictable college drama

Mismatched on Netlfix creates a young, fun and drama-filled world of college students but with prospects of marriage looming that seems to be the biggest dampener.

Mismatched

Mismatched Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singh, Vidya Malavade

Creator: Akarsh Khurana

Based on Sandhya Menon's best-selling book When Dimple Met Rishi, Netflix and creator Akarsh Khurana joined hands to give the audiences a slice of life college drama in the form of a brand new web series Mismatched. Over a short six episode series, the creators dived straight into its characters, the setting and a bunch of misfits that play out in the first two episodes of the show. Actor Rohit Saraf as Rishi Shekhawat and widely popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja in her debut role, star as the main leads of the show.

The show wastes no time in establishing the story, the characters and their plan for the immediate future and in the long run as well. While debutant Koli aka Dimple features as the feisty gamer who has fought years of Indian household beauty standards and marriage talks with her savage replies, Rohit aka Rishi is a teenager who simply has no ambition but wants to get married as soon as he turns 21. He thus starts finding the right match with his grandmother's help from the age of 18. Yes, read that twice if your gobsmacked, because we definitely were.

Mismatched is set in Jaipur and Ambala from where Dimple hails. Rishi, a Jaipur boy, accepts his realities and is more than happy to run the family business despite his ambitions of animation. With marriage looming over in Dimple's Ambala home and Rishi's mind, the journey of Dimple and Rishi begins in Jaipur as her mother sets them up without her knowledge and an excuse of an app development course.

While Menon's book's characters were fresh college graduates, the idea of a teenage Rishi considering marriage seems quite off. His reasons for the same include his parents' failing love marriage which leads him to believe that arrange marriage is a winner encouraged by his 'daadi ma'. And this why the show's first episode seems a little unsettling because deeply ingrained talks of marriage, a girl's dark skin and abilities for a happy life are galore. But looks like the creators are trying to hold up a mirror of Indian families and Dimple is waiting to smash it as she relays her dreams of creating apps.

Dimple and Rishi are two opposite personalities unknowingly put in the mix and that's where the fun begins. As is with every college drama, Mismatched too has its cliche characters of bullies, the fashionista and the uber cool professor but with a new age tech twist to it, the makers keep the momentum going in the second episode.

Rannvijay Singh as the college professor and Vidya Malavade as the oldest student of the lot are refreshing. From spunky college looks to a NRI student, Mismatched creates a young and charming world that will probably leave you asking, by the end of episode two, if Dimple and Rishi will survive those three months.

Should you watch Mismatched?

If you fancy a breezy and slice of life college drama, then Mismatched is definitely your cup of tea. With Koli as Dimple dishing out next door girl vibes, the show is as real as it gets than any Student Of The Year versions.

