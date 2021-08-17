Mismatched Season 2: Rohit Saraf & Prajakta Koli are all smiles on day 1 of the shoot; PIC

How many of you enjoyed season 1 of Mismatched? Well, if you did, then there is a piece of great news for you all. The shooting of season 2 has begun today, and the lead actor Rohit Saraf just took to his Instagram to share this good news with all his fans as he was all smiles and hugged his leading lady Prajakta Koli. Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli’s sweet romance won several hearts in Mismatched season 1, and now they are all set to take you on a sweet ride with season 2.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit posted 2 pictures. In the first picture, he was seen hugging Prajakta Koli, and both of them posed for the camera and beamed with happiness. In the next picture, Rohit and Prajakta posed with the other two cast members of Mismatched. Sharing these pictures, Rohit wrote, “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance.. all over again.. Day 1, Season 2”.

Take a look:

Mismatched largely revolves around Rishi (Saraf) and Dimple (Koli), who are arranged to meet at a summer course by their parents. While Rishi has already fallen for Dimple, the latter is completely unaware of the setup. Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari helmed the show’s season one.

Besides Rohit and Prajakta, Mismatched also featured Rannvijay Singha and Chak De! India fame Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles. The entire cast did not have to work too hard to become an instant favourite amongst the masses. This new-gen love story made Rohit and Prajakta quite popular amongst their fans.

