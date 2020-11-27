Mismatched star Prajakta Koli reveals the 'sense of discomfort' she felt while acting in front of others

While Mismatched actor Rohit Saraf has starred in films like The Sky Is Pink and Ludo, it was Prajakta Koli's first project. Read on to know her audition experience.

Netflix series Mismatched starring Rohit Saraf and popular YouTuber Prajakta Koli recently released on the streaming platform and has been loved by a section of audiences. The six-part series revolves the story around two young teens in college who are set up their parents for a potential marriage match. While Saraf has starred in films like The Sky Is Pink and Ludo, it was Koli's first project. And if you think acting in front of the camera was a breeze for Koli, then you may be mistaken.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Koli revealed that she experienced a 'sense of discomfort' while acting despite being a vlogger. She said, "I would get the heebie-jeebies during auditions. I would get audition calls from casting agents, but I used to find an excuse to get out of them. Auditions would break me into a sweat. I act in my videos, which is my world, but there was a sense of discomfort in acting in front of others."

Recalling her audition experience, Koli said, "I went to the audition in a T-shirt, sweatpants and chappals. I did not even bother to wear contact lenses, instead sporting my glasses. I was sure they would never call me back." However, she bagged the prokect and said an actual film set was quite a different feeling.

"My first day on the set was a culture shock. As a YouTuber, I do everything myself — be it writing, or make-up, or shooting. On a show/ film set, you just have to say your lines in front of the camera and go. It was also novel to play a character I have not written," she remarked.

After Mismatched, Prajakta Koli will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

