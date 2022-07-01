miss A: Check out the girl group’s impactful career

On July 1, 2010, JYP Entertainment debuted their four-membered girl group, miss A. Comprising Fei, Jia, Min, and Suzy, miss A released their single ‘Bad Girl Good Girl’, from their debut single album ‘Bad but Good’. At the time, miss A became the fastest girl group to get a music show win with ‘Bad Girl Good Girl’.

With this song reaching number one on the domestic Gaon Digital Chart, miss A also became the first act to ever reach the top of this chart with their debut song. Following the success of their debut, miss A made a comeback with ‘Breathe’ from their second single album in September 2010, completely transforming their image and concept.

A Class

In 2011, miss A released their first full album, ‘A Class’, which brought us their iconic track, ‘Goodbye Baby’. Along with this song, the studio album contained 12 other tracks, and a total of six singles. One of the singles, ‘Love Alone’, was created especially for South Korean figure skating champion Kim Yuna’s ‘Ice Show’, and also served as miss A’s first English-language song.

Touch & Independent Women Part III

With 2012, came miss A’s EP ‘Touch’, released in February. The music video for the lead single of the same name went on to gain over one million views in one day. Both the lead single and the EP went on to peak at number 2 on Gaon’s Chart Digital Singles and Physical Albums rankings for the 4th week of February.

Following this, in October of the same year, miss A made their comeback with a mini album, ‘Independent Women Part III’. The song was promoted with its lead single ‘I don’t need a man’, which also had a music video released alongside. Starting off with the lyrics “This is for all the independent ladies”, this track, in particular, is well-known for its message of self-love and self-reliance.

Hush & Colors

In 2013, miss A released their second studio album ‘Hush’. This release contained a total of thirteen songs, out of which seven were entirely new. The lead single of the same name, ‘Hush’, came with a music video as well. Bringing a new concept once again, ‘Hush’ allowed miss A to change their sound once again, without straying away from their signature style.

After ‘Hush’, came ‘Colors’, the last addition to miss A’s discography. This 2015 EP came with a music video for its title track of the dance-pop genre, ‘Only You’. Shifting styles once again, ‘Only You’ was a colourful, lively return, a complete 180 as compared to miss A’s previous lead single, ‘Hush’.

With every single comeback, miss A proved that versatility was embedded in the girl group’s music through and through. Fei, Jia, Min and Suzy embraced every single concept that they took on, and executed them with ease and grace, forever marking miss A in their fans’ hearts.

