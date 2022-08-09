miss A hits new YouTube milestone as music video for ‘Only You’ crosses 100 million views

Congratulations to miss A! On August 8, the girl group’s music video for ‘Only You’ crossed 100 million views on YouTube. With this, it becomes miss A’s first music video to have hit this milestone! As the music video was released in March 2015, it took about seven years and four months for ‘Only You’ to reach 100 million views on YouTube.

miss A debuted in July 2010, under JYP Entertainment with four members, Fei, Jia, Min, and Suzy. At the time, miss A became the fastest girl group to earn a music show win, with their song ‘Bad Girl Good Girl’ from their debut single album ‘Bad but Good’. Also with the same song, miss A reached number one on the domestic Gaon Digital Chart.

The following year, the girl group released their first full album ‘A Class’, which included their iconic track, ‘Goodbye Baby’, along with 11 other tracks. miss A’s music video for ‘Touch’, their next comeback in 2012, went on to record over one million views in a single day.

The JYP Entertainment girl group then dropped their second studio album ‘Hush’ in 2013, which contained 13 songs in all. Bringing the last addition to their discography, miss A released their EP ‘Colors’ in 2015, which included the lead single ‘Only You’. Taking on the dance-pop genre with this track, miss A completely transformed into a colourful, lively image, as compared to their previous comeback.

Throughout their career, miss A embraced a variety of concepts, while also maintaining their own colour. Celebrate their new milestone by watching the music video for miss A’s ‘Only You’ again, below!



Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Happy Bang PD day: 4 memorable moments shared between ‘Hitman’ Bang and BTS members