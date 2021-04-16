Miss Hospital Playlist? Here are 5 medical KDramas to quench your thirst!

From underrated gems to popular hits, we’re bringing you some of the best medical dramas from the K-Industry. Check them out here.

Remember the good old days of watching Grey’s Anatomy and HOUSE M.D on Star World or HBO as kids? Keeping the fact that we sometimes had to change channels during the erotic scenes in the drama aside, we loved how we could enter a different universe and watch doctors and nurses have a whole life other than being at the hospital. The same is the case with medical dramas in Korean entertainment. Excluding the erotic scenes and a better realistic depiction of the medical professionals’ lives.

As fans eagerly await Hospital Playlist Season 2 - which perfectly captured the nuances of the sacrifices and lives of medical professionals - today we’re bringing you medical drama recommendations that will make you wish you were a neurosurgeon at a prestigious hospital. This is also for the curious eyes that like watching doctors perform surgery or get excited about all the equipment, wanting to know how it works!

A Poem A Day (2018)

An underrated KDrama, ‘A Poem A Day’ is lauded by many critics and audience alike because of its realistic depiction of medical professionals. It’s a slice of life drama that, unlike other dramas which focus on neurosurgeons or chief of surgeons, focuses on other personnel such as radiologists, nurses, trainees, and physical therapists. It revolves around three therapists - one who loves his work and is a teacher too, one who wants to be a poet but was forced to be a therapist because of her financial conditions, and a trainee who isn’t interested in being a therapist but his doctor parents force him to become one.

Starring: Lee Woo Bi, Lee Joon Hyuk, Jang Dong Yoon

Hospital Ship (2017)

This show has a storyline rarely seen in any other medical shows. As the name suggests, this story revolves around army doctors who are on a hospital ship, a floating hospital that travels to remote islands to provide their services to the underprivileged. But not all of the army doctors are there by choice. For some, it’s a form of setback. The show has an intriguing storyline and moments that will give you an adrenaline rush. Will the doctors be able to bounce back to their normal lives after this? After all, it’s not easy to do surgeries on a remote island where even basic medical equipment might not be available!

Starring: Ha Ji Won, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Seo Won, AOA’s Mina

Doctor Stranger (2014)

Lee Jong Suk. North Korea to South Korea. Medical drama. Even though that should be enough to have this added to your to-watch list, here’s a short synopsis. It’s a romantic drama that revolves around Park Hoon who was tricked and sent to North Korea as a child with his father. There, he grows up to be a skilled and genius cardiothoracic surgeon who then flees back to South Korea, but loses his love Song Jae Hee mid-journey. Back in his country, he meets a doctor who looks just like Jae Hee in the hospital he starts working at. The catch is - she denies knowing who he is. Is she a stranger or Jae Hee? Many people swear by the story of this drama, so put this on your list!

Starring: Lee Jong Suk, Jin Se Yeon, Park Hae Jin, Kang So Ra

Emergency Couple (2014)

On the lookout for a funny rom-com? Emergency Couple will fit right in! A total melodramatic and funny show, the story revolves around a divorced couple who find themselves in the same hospital as trainees six years later! Is this the universe’s way of telling them to give their love a second chance? It might be. What ensues after they both reunite after years a series of hilarious incidents and the experience of falling in love again. A budding romance and also a coming-of-age in a way, Emergency Couple is a definite binge-watch drama that’ll have you laughing and crying on the floor!

Starring: Song Ji Hyo, Choi Jin Hyuk, Lee Pil Mo, Choi Yeo Jin, Clara

Doctor Prisoner (2019)

A recent drama which I think has gone under the radar, Doctor Prisoner is unlike other medical dramas we’ve listed here. It’s intense, it’s dark and it’s thrilling. The story is about a doctor who was forced to quit working after being accused of malpractice that he had no involvement in. He starts working as a doctor in prison and plans on taking revenge on the bad guys by making connections with the powerful in the prison. If this story isn’t thrilling enough for you, the cast would be.

Starring: Namkoong Min, Kwon Nara, Kim Byung Chul, Choi Won Young

So there they are! Our top recommendations for medical dramas that you should binge-watch!

