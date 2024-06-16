Miss Night and Day starring Jung Eun Ji, Lee Jung Eun opens to hopeful viewership ratings; The Midnight Romance in Hagwon remains stable

Miss Day and Night, featuring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun, premiered on June 16, Saturday, with warm and hopeful viewership. It took the slot previously occupied by Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee starrer The Atypical Family and managed to open with a higher rating than its predecessor.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon with Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon maintained its ratings.

Miss Night and Day premieres with decent ratings; The Mighnight Romance in Hagwon maintains hold

According to Nielsen Korea, Miss Night and Day, starring Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jung Eun, opened to a viewership rating of 4 percent. The ratings are more than The Atypical Family which previously aired in the same slot and had premiered with 3.3 percent.

The drama revolves around a woman in her 20s who struggles to find a decent job. One day she finds herself trapped in the body of a 50-year-old woman. Since then, during the days she has the body of the older woman and on the nights she has her younger body.

This works to her advantage as she gets the job of an intern with a prosecutor who solves drug cases.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon maintained a stable rating again this week and garnered 3.4 percent viewership ratings. The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is a romance drama which revolves around Seo Hye Jin, a veteran academic instructor, and her hard-working student Lee Jun Ho, who later joins her academy as a rookie instructor.

Lee Jun Ho always had feelings for Seo Hye Jin and after they reunite after 10 years, romance blossoms between them.

Missing Crown Prince, Connection, Bitter Sweet Hell and Beauty and Mr. Romantic's viewership ratings

The historical romance starring EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji received a viewership rating of 4.2 percent this Saturday. The final episode of the series will be airing today, which is June 16.

Connection maintained its high viewership ratings with 9.1 percent. Bitter Sweet Hell achieved a nationwide average viewership of 4.8 percent.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic became the most-watched once more and garnered 16.2 percent viewership ratings.

