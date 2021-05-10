Miss Ok Taecyeon? Here are 5 of his must watch projects that you should add to your watch list ASAP

2PM’s Ok Taecyeon had a meaty role in Song Joong Ki starrer Vincenzo, which showcased his amazing acting skills. Take a look at the recommended dramas below.

The drama Vincenzo made waves as soon as it aired. It gave the audience a fresh cast, powerful storyline mixed with intense acting and comic scenes. While the lead couple, Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin definitely deserve praises, 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon’s impeccable acting does so too. He flawlessly pulled off two different characters with much ease and the intense eye close ups sent shivers down the viewers’ spine.

We understand how difficult it is to let a character, actors or even the show go, after it has touched one’s hearts. But that’s the beauty of K-Dramas. They wrap up in 15-20 episodes to offer the audience better storylines and characters. So if you also miss watching Ok Taecyeon on screen, we’re recommending five of his must watch K-Dramas and movies that you need to start as soon as possible. The actor debuted in 2008 with the K-Pop group 2PM and then started acting in 2010. He’s had a decade-long journey and the Vincenzo star showcased his potential little by little, from the very start.

Dream High (2011)

A star-studded cast of Bae Suzy, IU, Kim Soo Hyun, Taecyeon and more, this show should definitely be on your watch-list if you want to watch your favourite Korean celebs in their early years. It revolves around a group of talented students at an academy. Taecyeon’s character is someone who is great at dancing but keeps it a secret. On top of that, he’s also the bad boy of the school!

Who Are You? (2013)

Starring Kim Jae Wook, So Yi Hyun and Taecyeon, this drama is a love triangle between spirits and humans, and is a crime thriller. Taecyeon plays detective Cha Gun Woo who only believes in proper, solid evidence whilst the female lead, detective Yang Shi On (So Yi Hyun) can see spirits after waking up from a coma. They start working together on cases and Cha Gun Woo slowly starts opening up his beliefs. If you’re looking for a show where he’s goofy, intense, emotional and adorable, this is what you need to watch.

Save Me (2017)

In case you didn’t know, Jeon Yeo Bin and Ok Taecyeon have worked together before too! ‘Save Me’ is a thriller drama series that talks about intense themes such as brainwashing by religious cults, violence, suicide and more. It revolves around four friends coming together to help a former classmate get away from the clutches of a dangerous religious cult.

House of The Disappeared (2017)

More of an exciting thriller movie, the story revolves around a wife who spent 25 years in prison, being falsely accused of murdering her husband. When she gets released, she realises that her son has disappeared too. She goes back to the place where the incident took place in order to solve it. Taecyeon plays the role of a priest

The Game: Towards Zero (2020)

Released last year, Taecyeon plays the role of Kim Tae Pyeong who has the ability to foresee a person’s death, just by looking in their eyes. After a young girl gets kidnapped, and the M.O shows that of a serial killer, he joins hands with a detective, who turns out to be more unique than other people. Taecyeon’s charms are definitely at an all-time high!

Meanwhile, brace yourselves for his first-ever historical film project titled ‘Hansan’, and is based on the naval battle between Japan and Korea taking place on Hansan Island during the Joseon Dynasty in 1592. The filming of the movie is expected to start sometime in the second half of 2021.

