'Miss you JK': BTS' Jungkook's backup dancer shares UNSEEN clip from Standing Next to You MV shoot

Jungkook of BTS has become one of the most loved K-pop idols all around the world with his charming style and music. The golden maknae of BTS enlisted in the military last year.

On May 28, a new video was shared by one of Jungkook's backup dancers who worked with him on the sets of his lead track Standing Next to You music video shoot.

Jungkook’s backup dancer shares a memorable moment from Standing Next to You shoot

Jungkook who is currently completing his military enlistment has not been able to update the fans with much about himself from the service. The BTS member has an immense fan following around the world and waits for any updates about the idol.

On May 28, much to his fans’ relief, a video was shared by Jungkook’s backup dancers from the Standing Next to You music video shoot. This backup dancer (username Moceans) came on TikTok and shared an unseen clip from the behind-the-scenes of the Standing Next to You set.

The video depicts Junngkook playing a part of the music video on his phone while heartily giggling as the video shows a mistake made by the above-mentioned backup dancer.

Jungkook who is famous for his wholehearted personality was having fun and teasing the backup dancer by repeating playing his mistake on his phone. The dancer captioned the video by mentioning that this incident was one of the most fun mess-ups of his career.

The backup dancer also reminisced that when the shot was done Jungkook came to him and showed him his mistake as he had taken the take on his phone and added that the K-pop idol had fun playing it again and again during dinner. He ended with a sweet message that he missed Jungkook and his laughs.

Watch the video shared by Jungkook’s backup dancer here:

What is Jungkook up to nowadays?

Jungkook is currently serving in the South Korean military reportedly as a cook. He enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, with his bandmate Jimin.

Before leaving to complete his military service, he dropped his debut solo album GOLDEN which went out to be a big hit and surpassed 3.4 billion streams on Spotify becoming the only Asian album by an Asian artist to achieve this feat.

