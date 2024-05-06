Missing Crown Prince with EXO's Suho-Hong Ye Ji gains highest viewership yet; Beauty and Mr. Romantic stays undefeated

Missing Crown Prince reached a new milestone as the EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji starter achieved its highest ratings. The romance comedy Beauty and Mr. Romantic remained the most-watched program on Sunday, maintaining its position. The atypical Family with Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong saw a slight decrease in the viewership for its second episode.

Missing Crown Prince achieves highest ratings yet, Beauty and Mr. Romantic remains most-watched

According to Nielsen Korea, Missing Crown Prince featuring EXO's Suho and Hong Ye Ji received 3.6 percent average nationwide viewership which is a jump of 1.3 percent. Set during the Joseon era, the drama revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The piece is a romance comedy that the actor is no stranger to. If he decides to play the main lead as the crown prince, this would be his first historical drama.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic garnered 15.6 percent and once again became the most-watched program on Sunday. The Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo starrer drama tells the story of an actress who due to circumstances hits her bottom. Fate reunites her with her first love who is now an assistant director. He helps her gain back her position. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Atypical Family sees slight dip in viewership

For its second episode, The Atypical Family starring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong garnered a 3 percent viewership rating which is a decline of 0.3 percent. The drama is about a family with superpowers. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Ji Sung and Jeon Mi Do’s paths mysteriously intertwine in new poster of thriller K-drama Connection; Check out