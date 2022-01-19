Mission Frontline: Farhan Akhtar dons the uniform as he spends a day training with Rashtriya Rifles

Farhan Akhtar is one of the actors who has always left everyone stunned with his sheer determination and skills to get into the skin of every character he plays. And while his last release Toofan won million hearts, the actor is now making headlines for his upcoming project Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty. The docu-series will have Rohit and Farhan spend a day with the Rashtriya Rifles and it has got the fans quite excited. And while the show is set to premiere on January 20, Farhan has given a fresh glimpse of his training with the soldiers of the Indian army.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor had shared a pic of himself donning the uniform of an Indian soldier and was seen holding a gun. He looked determined as he was seen running towards his target. Clearly, it was a challenging task and Farhan had put in his will and hard work into it. He captioned the image as, “You know the experience will be nothing short of challenging when you get to spend a day training with the #RashtriyaRifles. See it all on Mission Frontline on January 20th”.

Earlier, Farhan had opened up on his overall training experience with the soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles and called it ‘life changing’. He said, “If I could express the feeling in one word, it would be humbling for me. Back when we were filming 'Lakshya', we went up close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is a life-changing experience”.