Mission Frontline with Farhan Akhtar Review: An ode to Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army high on patriotism

Show name: Mission Frontline

Platform: discovery+

Director: Kunal Kochhar

Guest: Farhan Akhtar

The armed forces of a nation are of utmost importance for it and for India, it holds true as well. The Indian Army doesn't just defend our national borders but also tackle several terrorist activities inside the country and many more difficult situations. Honouring one such battalion of the Indian Army, discovery+ show Mission Frontline got actor, director and producer Farhan Akhtar to Kashmir and made him train with 3 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army. Farhan, possessing a poetic side, begins his tryst in Kashmir with Firdaus' famous couplet 'Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, hami asto, hamin asto, hamin ast'.

Farhan remembers each and every attack that rocked the Kashmir valley as he heads towards the training camp of Rashtriya Rifles. From the Kargil War to Amarnath Yatra attack, the actor recalls how terrorism has impacted the lives of Kashmiris. As he arrives and meets Colonel Bheemaiah PS, Commanding Officer, 3 Rashtriya Rifles, the actor is excited to know the history of the tactical battalion of the Indian Army. The Colonel shares a few anecdotes and we can visibly see Farhan filled with pride.

Training for him comes next and Lt Col Sahil Sharma takes over. He introduces Farhan to his weapons handling trainer who immediately starts teaching him the use of automated weapons. From learning to use AK-47 to a machine gun, Farhan pays attention to the best of the Rashtriya Rifles and also takes a trip down memory lane to Lakshya shoot days in Ladakh and Indian Military Academy. At this point in the episode, you'll start to feel a sense of patriotism and mind you, a statement 'ghutne nahi tekti Indian Army', from Farhan's trainer will leave you overwhelmed with pride.

After trying his hand at the weapons, Farhan sets out on a search and destroy mission with the soldiers of RR battalion. While experiencing it all, Farhan reveals how difficult the terrain and the climate conditions are and reminds us that the life of a soldier is not easy. His mission with the battalion begins right after all the soldiers shout 'Jai Mata Di' and it certainly will hit you in the feels. The actor has to capture two militants with the help of his training with Rashtriya Rifles. However, in the process of this, Farhan and the audience get an important insight about the Indian Army's search and destroy operations deep into the forest areas of Kashmir.

The episode also introduces Farhan to a special pawfect member of the Rashtriya Rifles and puts on display the strength of an assault dog when it attacks the filmmaker in a planned way. Does Farhan survive it all? Well for it, you will have to watch the episode on discovery+.

Mission Frontline with Farhan Akhtar celebrates the strength, integrity and courage of the Indian Army soldiers who leave everything to protect their countrymen. The episode, in a surgical strike style, will leave you feeling proud of our soldiers. It will also make you reflect on how the Indian Army is doing its bit to make lives better for kids in the Kashmir region. With an actor like Farhan going through the first-hand experience of training and combat, the audience certainly can expect to feel all the right feelings!

