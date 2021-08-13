Mission Frontline Review: Sara Ali Khan gets a crash course in being a 'Veerangana' this Independence Day

Living our lives in the comfort of our homes, doing our 9 to 6 desk jobs, makes us feel safe and secure every day. However, what we forget is that there are forces on duty and are protecting us round the clock. Saluting the spirit of such brave female commandos, Sara Ali Khan ditched her glam life and headed to spend a day with the Veeranganas, the first Indian female commando unit for an episode of Discovery+Original, Mission Frontline. In this docu-style episode, she pays an ode to the female spirit ahead of Independence Day.

In the episode that has been shot in a documentary style, we get to see Sara spend a complete day with the Veerangana force that was constituted back in 2012 as a part of the all-female commando force of Assam Police to fight crime against women. The actress leaves behind all the glitz and glamour of B-town and takes on the challenge to complete a mission with Veeranganas. Not just this, Sara is seen going through rigorous training during the 40-minute long episode. The various stages of training include Unarmed Combat (UAC), Rock Climbing, Tactical Firing Range and Room Intervention. We get to see Sara go through each of the stages and mind you, the challenge is real for her. But, she puts on a brave front and takes it head-on!

Never having engaged in combat, Sara learns from Veeranganas how to fight the enemy when attacked. From maneuvering to using moves of Krav Maga, the star is seen trying to learn the daily fighting techniques of these female warriors. While learning it, Sara also salutes the spirit and effort that goes into learning such forms of martial art for defence. Post the initial combat training, the star moves to rock climbing and tactical firing with an AK-47. Honestly, we do see her struggling there a bit and never having heard a real gunshot being fired or climbing a wall with limited resources, Sara does feel vulnerable. In moments of weakness, the Veerangans come to her rescue and cheer her on. Seeing their unbreakable spirit, the star goes on and faces every challenging part like a 'Veerangana'.

While the major chunk of the episode focuses on Sara and her training, we also get a closer look at how these young girls train and become fighters. We get to see stories of girls who overcome various barriers like society's stereotypes about women, poverty and even difficult circumstances like domestic violence and yet, channel their bravery to train as a Veerangana warrior. Saluting such a spirit and then seeing someone like Sara try and live this life, somewhere reels you in.

Having lived through the entire day and trained with the Veeranganas, Sara is filled with respect and pride for these brave hearts who live every day like their last in the line of duty and are always ready to save the lives of their fellow citizens. With Independence Day around the corner, the episode surely is a great way to celebrate India's first female commando unit with Sara Ali Khan.

You can catch the episode on Discovery+.

