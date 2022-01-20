Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty Review: A salute from cop universe creator to real heroes of J&K Police

Show name: Mission Frontline

Platform: discovery+

Director: Kunal Kochhar

Guest: Rohit Shetty

One of the most volatile regions of our nation is Jammu & Kashmir. From valley violence to terrorist attacks, the entire region has been rocked by each of these catastrophic events time and again. However, the Indian forces have always been very proactive in neutralising all such threats even at the cost of their own lives. Honouring one such force, J&K Police, the creator of Bollywood's cop universe, Rohit Shetty joined hands with discovery+ for an episode of Mission Frontline. Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty gives us a closer look at the life of the Special Operations Group of J&K Police that tackles terrorist activities in the Kashmir region.

At the beginning of the episode, we see a charged up director Rohit clad in the uniform of the SOG of J&K Police, all set to see how the real heroes combat terrorism with their bravery and tactical training. Mind you, the principal of Commando training centre, Tanveer Jilani doesn't go easy on Rohit as he begins his training with other commandos. From overcoming obstacles like ramp jump, crawl & jump, unarmed hand combat to weapons training, the filmmaker gets a real life experience of what the commandos go through to tackle threats and keep the people of Kashmir safe.

All the while Rohit is undergoing training, we get to see the excited side of him. Known for creating a cop universe on celluloid, Rohit is filled with pride as well as excitement that you can yourself feel in your bones as the episode moves along. Not just this, Rohit also ends up exploring the human side of commando life where the principal of the training center narrates why he joined the police force. In all this, one thing remains common and that is love for the nation.

Till this point, things warm your heart up and make you feel proud of the forces that are protecting us. However, as we move along, Rohit joins commandos on a real mission to search and cordon militant threats in a house in the valley. Now, all the training would come in handy for the filmmaker. Did Rohit succeed in using his training to capture the terrorists like his heroes do in films? Well, for it, you will have to watch the episode on discovery+.

Mission Frontline with Rohit Shetty certainly hits you right in the feels as the filmmaker ends up highlighting how the real unsung heroes of the J&K Police protect and save lives, without caring about their own life. The episode is engaging at the same time a real experience that certainly will leave you feeling proud and is worth a watch.

Also Read|Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late