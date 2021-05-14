A misty ambience complements JAY B's husky vocals in Switch It Up; charts #1 on iTunes

JAY B released his first solo song since joining H1GHR Music. Watch the video below.

From the time JAY B departed his agency of seven years, JYP Entertainment, it is amazing, almost surreal to witness the birth of JAY B 2.0. The talented vocalist and dancer has unleashed his inner potential with his new solo song, Switch It Up and we are proud to witness his tremendous transformation as a formidable artist. JAY B released his first solo song Switch It Up in collaboration with sokodomo. Switch It Up is produced by Cha Cha Malone, a long-time collaborator of Jay Park.

Switch It Up is both dazzling yet grounded, beautiful yet rooted. The song is composed by Cha Cha Malone, JAY B, and Jay Park, while the lyrics are written by JAY B, sokodomo, and Jay Park. The track is mature, sensuous and tantalizing, a perfect date-night song. This is the song, I imagine being played at a club when you are in the early stages of flirting and wooing someone, yet the foggy forests, where it is actually shot complements JAY B's husky and alluring vocals very well. The smoke and lights elevate JAY B's sleek dance moves, reminding the audiences that he is still a star performer.

You can check out the song below:

Fans have been loving JAY B's new solo song, Switch It Up. 'JAY B SOLO SWITCH IT UP' and 'JAY B' have been trending keywords on stan Twitter. Switch It Up has reached number one on iTunes in 28 countries including India, Brazil, United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Thailand among other countries. Congratulations to JAY B on a successful comeback. We cannot wait to hear more of your solo music.

