Mithun Chakraborty shares inspiration behind his role in web series Bestseller

Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty made his debut into the digital space with the upcoming web series Bestseller. It also stars Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in the lead roles. Produced by Alchemy Productions LLP, the web series has been written by Bulbbul fame Anvita Dutta and Althea Kaushal and is directed by Mukul Abhyankar. The series will release on February 18. While the series is shot across real locations in the country, the actor has the warmest memories of his shoot in Mussoorie.

Mithun Chakraborty plays the role of Assistant Commissioner of Police. He reveals his inspiration behind the role and said, “My character in the series – Lokesh Pramanik - is a quirky but lovable ACP who is a foodie at heart. You will see me constantly eating, or talking about food, or cooking and making YouTube videos,” said Mithun Da and laughingly revealed, “Do you know where the inspiration of this crucial characteristic came from? It is based on our producer Siddharth Malhotra's long lost foodie habit. Siddharth used to be very passionate about food, a true connoisseur. He would always give reference of restaurants and the famous dishes attached to them and used to be ever ready to eat. But he is a changed man now, still a connoisseur but not ever ready to eat!”

Recalling his shooting days, he said, “During one of the sequences, I had to ride on a cycle rickshaw on the Mall Road and I realized that there were thousands of fans who had gathered to see us shoot. Even though we had some 20 security personnel at hand to maintain decorum, at one point I had to literally move inside a restaurant and was locked inside by the team till the local police came to clear up the crowds. It is a high for us performers to see so much love from the people.”

Apart from the fan-love, Mithun Chakraborty thoroughly enjoyed working in the beautiful scenic locations of the hill station. In his words, the natural beauty felt like, “A higher power was welcoming me on to the shoot of this amazing and thrilling series.”

