Mithya Ep 1, 2 Review: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani’s thriller is an intricate web that lures curiosity

Series name: Mithya

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajit Kapur, Indraneil Sengupta, Samir Soni

Director: Rohan Sippy

Streaming Platform: Zee5

In the first few minutes of the first episode of Mithya, we see professor Juhi Adhikary (Huma Qureshi), staring at a cobweb above her bed. This every day and mundane image turns out to be the perfect foreshadowing for what her life is heading towards – an intricate trap of truths, half-truths, and lies, after she accuses her student, Rhea Rajguru (Avantika Dassani) of plagiarising an essay. As things between Juhi and Rhea spiral, they find themselves in a twisted and murky route, ultimately leading to a murder. Will Juhi make out of it, or will she find herself getting more entangled in the web with each passing day? This is what makes up the plot for Rohan Sippy’s Mithya.

The world of Mithya is aptly located in the hilly, misty, and cold city of Darjeeling. The lives and personas of the two protagonists almost mirror the city’s landscape and weather. Huma’s Juhi is fidgety and anxious, like one would feel in the steep, narrow turnings in hilly roads. And Avantika’s Rhea has a mysteriousness coldness about her. Moreover, the truth, or at least the versions of truth that the viewers, much like most characters in the series, are in the lookout for, keep getting lost amidst the fog. Director Rohan Sippy and director of photography Sirsha Ray attempt to make the most out of Darjeeling’s setting to accentuate the mood of this psychological thriller, and succeed to quite an extent.

Huma Qureshi as Juhi Adhikary is convincing. She lures us inside her world, professional ambitions, her motives and reasons behind her choices, and her shaky marriage with husband Neil Adhikary (Parambrata Chattopadhyay).

Debutante Avantika Dassani’s Rhea Rajguru is supposed to an edgy and ‘spaced out’ young university student who barges into her professor’s cabin, and even finds it in her to blackmail her teacher. In Juhi’s words, she embodies the perfect ‘brat’. To Dassani’s credit, she does create an air of mystery, curiosity around her persona, which adds to the suspense and thrill.

However, she falls short in emoting. Her tone remains the same throughout all her conversations, and at some point in the series, it might irk you. The remaining four episodes still have room for Rhea’s character arch, and one would need to watch the entire series to decide if Dassani remains consistent with her tone and expressions, or brings layers to them as well.

All in all, writers Anvita Dutt, Athlea Kaushal, and Purva Naresh (Dialogue) create a decent dose of suspense in this series, which is an adaptation of the 2019 British Drama, ‘Cheat’. Mithya is a good enough thriller to make you want to click on the subsequent episode and find out who wins this battle of lies, manipulation, and truth. Or do both Juhi, and Rhea suffer the consequences of their pasts, choices, and actions? The next four episodes will have the answer.

