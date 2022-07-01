Miya Biwi Aur Murder Ep 1 Review: Rajeev Khandelwal-Manjari Fadnnis bring newness to the crime thriller world

Miya Biwi Aur Murder

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Manjari Fadnnis, Rushad Rana, Prasad Khandekar, Ashutosh Pandey, Ana Ilmi, Ashmita Bakshi, Ritik Dinesh Shah, Vinod Pal, Randeep Malik

Director: Sunil Manchanda

Streaming Platform: MX Player

Miya Biwi Aur Murder Review:

Remember how Professor Utonium created the Powerpuff girls in his lab with a unique concoction? That’s how I imagine the making of crime thrillers generally, with a select few fixed elements. Viewers are introduced to the characters, a crime takes place, a few more characters come to the scene, some facts are disclosed, others hidden, suspense is built, a few twists and turns along the way to take the audience off-guard, and finally, after a (seldom) unforeseeable and adrenaline-rushing climax, comes the end of the tale. Sometimes, a new element introduced to this formula, makes the watch even more fulfilling. And what could be more interesting than something completely from the extreme opposite end of the genre spectrum: comedy?

In this regard, Sunil Manchanda’s new web series Miya Biwi Aur Murder attempts to bring a twist to the fast-growing world of streaming crime thrillers. To put it simply, the show has murder, but it also has comedy. (Whether it makes one laugh out loud, is another discussion).

Like the name suggests, Rajeev Khandelwal and Manjari Fadnnis’ show is about three things: A husband, a wife, and murder. Jayesh (Rajeev), a cop, and Priya (Manjari) a homemaker who loves watching all sorts of crime dramas, are in a dysfunctional marriage, each cheating on the other. And if this was not enough bad news, things take a turn for the worse when they end up with the dead body of the man Priya has been dating in their house. The couple must now work out a plan together to omit all evidence from the crime scene. However, multiple witnesses and a drug-mafia goon are in the picture too.

The nine episodes of the series are all around 20 minutes long, making it a quick, fast-paced, and bingeable show. The first episode had the drama and the excitement that would make me want to watch the next one too. If you are looking for a world of Sacred Games, Pataal Lok, or Mirzapur, Miya Biwi Aur Murder is not it. From the first few minutes of the show, you know that the tonality is light-hearted, and it’s not a show that demands you to put your investigative mind into it. Its motive is simple: to give crime thrillers a fun twist. From the first episode, it looks like it succeeds on that front.

Coming to the performances, Rajeev Khandelwal as Jayesh, apart from bringing back childhood memories (the man simply does not age), puts up an impressive show too. It would be interesting to watch him in the rest of the episodes, to analyze the range he has brought with this performance. It’s equally exciting to watch Manjari, who was recently seen in another crime thriller, Masoom. However, the characters are vastly removed from each other’s world and only proves that the actress has been experimenting with her craft.

Miya Biwi Aur Murder trailer:

All in all, Rajeev Khandelwal and Manjari Fadnnis’ show Miya Biwi Aur Murder seems like an entertaining watch for the weekend. It’s available on MX Player.

