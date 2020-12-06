MMA 2020: BTS' Jimin and J Hope share dapper selcas after septet blows ARMY away with Black Swan performance

The Melon Music Awards aka MMA 2020 took place recently. BTS had fans stunned with their performances of Black Swan and Dynamite. Following the awards show, Jimin and J Hope share selcas and teased future performances.

BTS delivered a stellar performance at the Melon Music Awards of 2020. The septet brought the house down with an outstanding performance of Black Swan which was followed by a powerful performance of ON, a moving performance on Life Goes On and a peppy Dynamite performance. Apart from their acts, BTS also picked up the biggest Daesangs of the night. This includes Melon Music Awards: Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Map of the Soul: 7), and Song of the Year (Dynamite). BTS also took home the Best Dance (Male) award for Dynamite and the Netizen’s Choice award.

Following the performances and wins, BTS singer Jimin took to the group's official Twitter account and shared a selca from behind-the-stage to ask fans about their thoughts on the performances. He also teased that this is just the beginning, there are more for the fans to enjoy. "ARMYs Did you watch the prepared performances well? Because of you, we could get many awards to thank you so much. Since the festival of year-end shows just started, please look forward to the coming performances!!"

The Filter singer's post was followed by J-Hope taking to the social media platform and sharing two selcas to thank the ARMY. "ARMY thank you (Purple heart) You also can look forward to tomorrow (performance) I love you Good night (Purple heart Purple you)

Check out the photos below:

아미여러분 준비한 무대는 잘 보셨나요?

여러분들 덕분에 정말 많은 상을 받을 수 있었습니다 정말 감사드립니다

연말 축제는 이제 시작이니까요

남은 무대들도 기대 많이 해주세요!!#JIMIM#우리아미상받았네 #MMA2020 pic.twitter.com/0LKfYZGFpa — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 5, 2020

아미 고마워여 내일두 기대해도 조앙

사랑해요 굿나잇보라해 pic.twitter.com/5lmQL9ruit — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 5, 2020

As for the win, BTS thanked the fandom by sharing photos from the red carpet of the event. "[ARMY who made BTS be flowers Blossom Thank you for 6MMA #AwardsBoys #InternationalPopKSensationSunshineRainbowTraditionalTransferUSBHubShrimpMountainHawaiianPizzaDynamiteHot100No1ThreeTimesGrammyAwardsPopDuoGroupPerformanceNominatedLifeGoesOnHot100No1BTS," the tweet read.

