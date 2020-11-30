Mmmh MV: EXO member Kai raises the temperatures with his solo debut song; Watch

EXO member Kai dropped a sensual music video of his first solo track Mmmh. Check it out here.

EXO member Kai released his solo debut song “Mmmh” today and it is nothing than a treat for his fans. The new song follows the R&B pop track with minimal sound and catchy melody. The sensual lyrics of the song revolve around Kai attempting to woo his lady love. While the audio of the track is addictive, the music video also impresses. The international singer's music video follows an impressive futuristic approach, giving him a stage to present his solo dance skills.

The video starts with Kai looking upon the city from the edge of a rooftop before he joins a group of female dances and shows off his dance moves. The video transforms through different dimensions while Kai remains in the spotlight. If his moves aren't enough to make you go weak on your knees, he puts his bare chest on full display as he concludes the song. Check out the video below:

Ahead of the MV release, Kai sat down for a V Live session wherein he unboxed his first solo album. As reported by K Pop Herald, the singer said he feels "weird" to hold the album in his hand. "It’s my first time looking side of it as well. I don’t know which photos have been selected either. It feels very weird to see these albums with my own eyes," he said during the session. "I worked hard today, and I will work hard tomorrow and the day after tomorrow as well. Please look forward to my first solo work," he added.

